So, while fans of 'Swarla' may be getting a swoon-worthy Christmastime for the pairing, there will actually be a number of obstacles and issues facing them, the soap has confirmed.

The pair will be making plans for a cosy time together as they grow ever closer, but soon find issues with Lisa's troublemaking daughter Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) - no surprise there!

If that wasn't enough, a historic police investigation will also cast its shadow over the pair, which will no doubt see Lisa getting more involved in her job once more.

Could this link to Lisa's late wife Becky, as she has been asking more and more questions about her fate?

Coronation Street's Carla Connor and Lisa Swain. ITV

However, the most troubling update from the soap involves the tease that Carla's own health will take a turn for the worse in the coming weeks.

Fans will be aware that Carla has faced a host of health issues in the past, including kidney failure and battling with psychosis, so could these issues once again be rearing their heads?

It certainly sounds like it won't be a particularly peaceful festive season for the pair, but at least fans know they will see a lot of them heading into 2025 too.

Speaking previously about the pair's Christmas, executive producer Kate Brooks said: "They are happy during the Christmas period.

"Carla initially flinches a little bit [at] the idea of people gossiping, and it's not about sexuality, but she's a bit unsure. But once it's out there in the domain, and she realises that everybody's absolutely fine about it, then it's all systems go.

"Christmas will be when they really commit to each other, when they declare how they feel about each other, and when they stop circling each other and touching each other's hair."

So, perhaps this drama will see them come closer after all...

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.