This time, however, the character is set to return as a ghost.

Richard Hillman was once known as one of the most terrifying characters on the street, reigning terror on the Platt family and various other residents of Weatherfield.

Some of his past storylines included leaving his business partner Dougie Ferguson to die, murdering his ex-wife Patricia, kidnapping Gail, Sarah and David, and setting mother-in-law Audrey's house on fire.

The character is set to make a return in as a vision, as Gail prepares to marry Jesse Chadwick (John Thomson), and will change the course of her future in one way or another.

Helen Worth and Brian Capron as Gail and Richard. Nicky Johnston/TV Times/Future Publishing via Getty Images

On Capron's return, a source told The Sun: "It’s a huge coup – and the first time a character has ever returned as an apparition.

"The horrific scenes were massive at the time and Gail’s bad judgment in marrying ex Richard ended up being one of her biggest storylines, along with his reign of terror in Weatherfield.

"Of course, Richard perished but he is back from the dead and there will be scenes of dialogue between him and Gail. She is clearly still haunted by him."

Of course, this report follows the news that Helen Worth will be leaving Corrie after 50 years on the ITV soap.

Speaking on her exit, Worth said: "This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world.

"I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding."

"I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew."

She added: "The past 50 years have flown by and I don't think the fact that I am leaving has quite sunk in yet."

