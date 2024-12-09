One Platt who will struggle particularly with his mother leaving Weatherfield is David, with the soap recently teasing that the could be facing even more heartache this Christmas.

Jack P Shepherd first burst onto screens as cheeky David Platt in 2000 and has worked with Worth for the last 24 years on the soap, and there was just one request he had when it came to Worth filming her final scene.

David and Gail. ITV

In a new interview with RadioTimes.com and other press, Shepherd explained: "We had a little to do on her last scene and her last scene filming was a scene with me and Julia [Goulding]. It was in the Platts but it was me and Julia and that was her last scene.

"And I went, 'No, no, her last scene has to be just all of us, with all the Platts." Clarifying it was the last ever scene Worth filmed, Shepherd explained that the writers hadn't written a part where they were all together and so, he told them to!

He said of what he told them: "Just write one, you can!"

Shepherd went on: "So they did, they wrote one, and I went, 'We don't have to be doing anything, we can be all not speaking, just make sure we're all together in the Platts, for God's sakes, please, for when she finally goes. Don't just have someone random with her or whatever.'

"So they did that, and luckily, they were able to do it and schedule it."

It was a powerful moment on set too, with "every unit" on the studio asking to break and say goodbye to Worth.

"I said let's just f***ing do it," Shepherd told RadioTimes.com and other press. "She'll cry, she'll be emotional but that's the thing, you're meant to be!"

