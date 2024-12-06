But it's set to be quite the roller coaster ride for the Platts this Christmas, not least because of ongoing family tensions that could very well threaten Gail and Jesse's winter wonderland plans.

While we don't yet know whether or not family issues will impact the big day itself, we do know for certain that Gail will be bidding farewell to everyone, marking a new era for the Platts.

Helen Worth as Gail. ITV

According to the synopsis for the Christmas episode, there's plenty else to get excited about as well.

It reads: "Nick is already in hot water, his affair with sister-in-law Toyah exposed for a second time by his ex Leanne.

"Humiliated and scorned once more, Leanne is out for revenge, but this time her plotting could have very serious consequences as Toyah faces time in prison for fraud!"

It continues: "David is floundering too as his marriage hangs on a cliff edge following a series of secrets and lies.

"In debt to Harvey, having stolen Damon’s money, and at war with wife Shona following his attempt to keep her estranged from son Clayton, is David facing more heartache this Christmas?

"Unaware of Shona’s night of passion with dodgy detective Kit, has David taken his eye off the ball with his obsession in stopping his mum’s marriage to Jesse, only to discover there’s a villain much closer to home who could rock David’s world at any moment?"

Lucy Fallon as Bethany Platt and Rob Mallard as Daniel Osbourne in Coronation Street. ITV

Elsewhere, there's a proposal on the cards for Daniel, who is striving to make Christmas a special day for Bethany after everything she's been through recently.

But although we've gotten a first look at him popping the big question and getting down on one knee, could he still be thinking of ex-girlfriend Daisy?

The rest of the Christmas episode synopsis reads: "Carla and Lisa’s relationship is going from strength to strength as Swarla plan a cosy Christmas.

"But with Lisa’s troublemaker of a daughter Betsy on hand, a historic police investigation casting its shadows and Carla’s own health taking a turn for the worse, it may not end up being the magical holiday season they were dreaming of.

"And as Ken unwraps an extra special gift from Cassie, he’s delighted by her thoughtfulness. But is this all Cassie’s got up her sleeve, or does she have more sinister plans for poor Ken?"

