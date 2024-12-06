Coronation Street Christmas 2024 reveals first look at Gail's wedding exit, Daniel proposal
Wedding bells are ringing!
There's certainly a lot on the cards for Coronation Street's Christmas episodes, but at long last we have our first look at some of the drama set to unfold – and get our first glimpse of Gail's wedding, her exit, and even Daniel's proposal to Bethany.
We've known for a while now that Helen Worth is set to leave the beloved soap after 50 years on the cobbles, but now we can finally get a sneak peek at her and Jesse's leaving party held in the Rovers Return with mum Audrey in attendance.
But it's set to be quite the roller coaster ride for the Platts this Christmas, not least because of ongoing family tensions that could very well threaten Gail and Jesse's winter wonderland plans.
While we don't yet know whether or not family issues will impact the big day itself, we do know for certain that Gail will be bidding farewell to everyone, marking a new era for the Platts.
According to the synopsis for the Christmas episode, there's plenty else to get excited about as well.
It reads: "Nick is already in hot water, his affair with sister-in-law Toyah exposed for a second time by his ex Leanne.
"Humiliated and scorned once more, Leanne is out for revenge, but this time her plotting could have very serious consequences as Toyah faces time in prison for fraud!"
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
It continues: "David is floundering too as his marriage hangs on a cliff edge following a series of secrets and lies.
"In debt to Harvey, having stolen Damon’s money, and at war with wife Shona following his attempt to keep her estranged from son Clayton, is David facing more heartache this Christmas?
"Unaware of Shona’s night of passion with dodgy detective Kit, has David taken his eye off the ball with his obsession in stopping his mum’s marriage to Jesse, only to discover there’s a villain much closer to home who could rock David’s world at any moment?"
Elsewhere, there's a proposal on the cards for Daniel, who is striving to make Christmas a special day for Bethany after everything she's been through recently.
But although we've gotten a first look at him popping the big question and getting down on one knee, could he still be thinking of ex-girlfriend Daisy?
The rest of the Christmas episode synopsis reads: "Carla and Lisa’s relationship is going from strength to strength as Swarla plan a cosy Christmas.
"But with Lisa’s troublemaker of a daughter Betsy on hand, a historic police investigation casting its shadows and Carla’s own health taking a turn for the worse, it may not end up being the magical holiday season they were dreaming of.
"And as Ken unwraps an extra special gift from Cassie, he’s delighted by her thoughtfulness. But is this all Cassie’s got up her sleeve, or does she have more sinister plans for poor Ken?"
Read more:
- 6 Coronation Street spoilers: Kit Green seizes control as Shona Platt is caught up in Debbie Webster mystery
- Coronation Street to 'kill off' fan-favourite character 40 years after debut
- Coronation Street Christmas 2024 preview as Helen Worth's Gail Platt exits soap for good
- Coronation Street airs huge romantic development amid secret crime in ITVX episode
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Morgan Cormack is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering everything drama-related on TV and streaming. She previously worked at Stylist as an Entertainment Writer. Alongside her past work in content marketing and as a freelancer, she possesses a BA in English Literature.