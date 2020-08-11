But, sensing that she will regret it if she does not see them one last time, she seeks Seb's (Harry Visinoni) help in arranging for her to have one final moment with them so she can close this chapter for good.

That time comes next week and she is delighted when she hears that she will be able to see them. As she works before the meeting, Kevin heads off to deal with a breakdown and she continues alone, happy with the distraction.

But it is not long before disaster strikes as Abi has an accident that leaves her arm trapped under a car engine. As Seb waits for her to arrive, he begins to think that she has had a change of heart and is dismayed that she has let him down once again.

More like this

As Seb returns to the street, he is ready to unload his anger on her but is stopped in his tracks when he hears about the accident and that she is in hospital. But has Abi missed her chance to say goodbye to the twins one final time?

Elsewhere in Coronation Street, we were recently introduced to our new Todd Grimshaw – following Bruno Langley's exit, the character will soon be back on the cobbles, now played by newcomer Gareth Pierce. Look for the start of Todd's return to begin playing out next week.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.