Todd Grimshaw to return to Coronation Street after 3-year absence as role is recast

Gareth Pierce is taking on the role previously played for 16 years by Bruno Langley.

Gareth Pierce

Todd Grimshaw is returning Weatherfield after almost three years away, with the character now played by Coronation Street newcomer Gareth Pierce.

Pierce will make his debut in the soap this Autumn, taking over the part previously played by Bruno Langley, who held the role for 16 years until his departure in 2017.

Pierce, best known for his roles as Lenny Mack in Sky 1’s Stella and Gavin Moss in The Archers said he was thrilled to be joining the show.

He said, “I’m thrilled to be joining such an iconic show, and to have been entrusted with taking Todd forward into some really exciting storylines. It’s an honour to be part of the dedicated Coronation Street team in such unprecedented times.”

More to follow…

Gareth Pierce Corrie Todd Grimshaw in Coronation Street
