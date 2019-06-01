"I always worried it wouldn’t happen for me. I’m beside myself with happiness. I’ve been playing songs to the bump and sometimes I sit and cry about how much I love my baby! I’ve always wanted to be a mum, so I’m really excited."

Brooke Vincent on the red carpet at the 2019 British Soap Awards (Getty)

On partner Bryan, Vincent added: “Kean brings out the best in me and it makes me so excited that we’re on this journey together. I like to think I’m the boss of our relationship but Kean has a really wise head on his shoulders, so I know he’ll be a brilliant dad.”

(Getty)

In her years on Coronation Street, Vincent's character Sophie has been involved in a number of high-profile storylines, most notably her conversion to Christianity and relationships with Sian Powers and Maddie Heath. Recent episodes have seen Sophie reunite with solicitor Paula Martin, who defended her mum Sally at a fraud trial. The 2019 British Soap Awards can be seen on ITV tonight from 8pm.

