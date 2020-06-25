But when are we likely to see the hospital drama back on our screens?

RadioTimes.com understands that the show should be back with us in July - so not as long to wait as many originally feared.

Unlike a show like EastEnders that is on a break due to running out of episodes, Casualty is in the healthier position of having episodes in the can and ready to go with the current break in place to allow new episodes to air; presumably to run straight into newly filmed ones once cast and crew get back on the wards.

There was high drama when Casualty went on its break last month

As for when we can expect them to get back to filming, that remains undetermined. The show ceased production back in March and given the type of stories it tells and the fact that staff have to be hands-on with patients most of the time, we imagine that working out how to make the show in the wake of social distancing is at the forefront of everyone's minds. Hopefully, they can find a safe way to achieve this and we can get caught up with our favourite doctors and nurses before too long.

Much the same applies to sister show, Holby City, which is currently on the air after taking its own break from our screens earlier in the year. Currently, it is airing every Tuesday at 8pm.

The last time we saw Casualty, we had just watched a terrifying hostage situation unfold that threw Charlie right back into hospital drama following his alcohol problems and shock decision to quit. After his run of bad luck, we're hoping for some happier times for the OG doctor when the show eventually returns. Other stories left hanging include the drama surround Fenisha Khatri (Olivia D'Lima) and the baby, as well as a potential affair between Dylan Keogh (William Beck) and the married Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell).

