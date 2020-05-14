Holby fans were left with a cliffhanger when series 22 of the hospital drama ended on Tuesday 14th April. It looked like killer Cameron (Nic Jackman) was going to be exposed when Xavier Duvall (Marcus Griffiths) confronted him over the suspicious circumstances of Evan's death.

Then in a cruel twist of fate Zav was accidentally knocked down and killed by a cyclist on his way to the police. Whilst Zav's partner Donna mourned her loss Nicky (Belinda Owusu) wept as she prepared to use Xavier's organs for a heart transplant.

However, Holby City has now confirmed it will be back on screens on 2nd June where it will continue to air weekly for the foreseeable future.

During the lockdown Holby City has donated several working ventilators from its Elstree set to the temporary NHS Nightingale Hospital to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Holby City and fellow medical show Casualty previously announced they would be donating personal protective equipment to the health service.

