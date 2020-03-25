"We are in discussion with local NHS services and will be donating personal protective equipment (PPE) and other useful medical items to assist them."

PPE may include masks, gloves, protective suits and safety glasses, which are all currently in short supply for front-line NHS staff treating Covid-19 patients.

Harper's statement follows news that the Army has been brought in to help distribute this vital equipment as the UK goes into lockdown.

More like this

The Prime Minister has been giving daily briefings outlining measures to minimise the spread of the pandemic, with his Monday night statement becoming the most watched broadcast since 1987.

Meanwhile, the film and TV industries have been hit with major delays and cancellations.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.