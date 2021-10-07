Sky will be available without a dish with new streaming TV, Sky Glass

Sky has announced the launch of Sky Glass, a new streaming TV that allows viewers to watch the company’s channels without a satellite dish for the first time.

According to Sky, the new product will “dramatically simplify the way customers watch TV” when it becomes available on Monday 18th October, with viewers able to watch Sky TV over WiFi on the device – “with no satellite dish, no box and no fuss.”

The key features include the product’s cutting-edge design, Ultra HD and Quantum Dot technology, and 360° Dolby Atmos sound, with powerful built-in speakers and sub-woofer.

It is also the first TV to be certified as a CarbonNeutral product, while customers are able to purchase the TV with flexible payments.

Sky Glass comes in a choice of three sizes, Small 43”, Medium 55” and Large 65”, while customers can also select from five colours – Ocean blue, Ceramic white, Racing green, Dusky pink, and Anthracite black.

A press release issued by Sky added that the TV is “ready to go in minutes” after purchase, with users able to browse the extensive selection apps using voice technology.

Speaking at the launch, Sky’s Group Chief Executive Dana Strong said: “Sky Glass is the streaming TV with Sky inside, providing the total integration of hardware, software and content.

“Built on over 30 years of understanding what our customers want, this is a TV that only Sky could make. We believe this is the smartest TV available, and that customers will love it.”

After launching first in the UK this month, the product will then become available in other European markets from 2022.

