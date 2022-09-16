Sky's Monday TV schedule confirmed – all the changes and timings

As presenter Kay Burley starts the day (Monday 19th September) with a news roundup, the historic event will be broadcast throughout the day. Sky also has other channels that will be dedicating time to the occasion, too.

With various news channels airing rolling coverage following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II , the State Funeral will be aired on Sky News next week.

Read on to find out how you can watch the Queen's funeral on Monday, with all the times and listings you need to tune in.

How to watch the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II. RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images

Sky News will begin its coverage of the Queen's funeral at 5am on Monday 19th September, with Kamali Melbourne broadcasting live from Westminster Abbey.

Kay Burley will be on hosting duties from 7am with an outline of how the day will unfold, with Anna Botting and Dermot Murnaghan taking over at 9am.

Botting reports from Westminster, while Murnaghan will be at Windsor Castle as the procession leaves Westminster Abbey, before going onto Wellington Arch and concluding at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk.

The State Funeral Service will then begin at 11am. Sky Royal Events Commentator Alastair Bruce will also be providing ongoing analysis.

At 5pm, Jayne Secker will be reporting from Windsor Castle, followed by Mark Austin at Buckingham Palace from 7pm as he looks back over key moments from the day.

A round-up show with Jonathan Samuels will then air at 9pm, and at 10pm Botting will return to conclude the day's coverage as she hosts News at Ten live from Buckingham Palace.

Throughout the day, Kay Burley, Sarah Jane Mee and Gillian Joseph will join the crowds in London and Windsor.

There will also be comprehensive coverage of the funeral on the Sky News App, as well as its website and social channels.

On Sky Arts, there will also be continuous coverage from 9am until 5pm. Among other Sky channels, Sky Sports and Sky Premiere will also have coverage of the Queen's funeral during the day.

