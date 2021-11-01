Sky EPG fails to update as clocks go back

Sky customers have complained of their TV Guides displaying the wrong time after the clocks went back an hour from British Summer Time to Greenwich Mean Time at the weekend.

The issue has resulted in some Sky boxes across the UK becoming stuck an hour ahead of the correct time, with customers taking to the Sky Community message boards to air their grievances.

A Sky employee replied to the complaints on 31st October, writing: “We are aware that some customers with Sky+ boxes are seeing British Summer Time shown in the Sky Guide menu following the seasonal clock change. We are investigating this and should be resolved by Thursday 4th November.

“We have verified that the impact appears limited to the wrong time being shown in the clock. Watching live TV, recordings and downloading and playing Video on Demand are working correctly. Sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing.”

Some customers have reported that the incorrect time reading has resulted in problems with their box’s recording system, with one writing on Twitter: “why is my HD + box not updating the time and therefore recording is messed up?”

Meanwhile another customer wrote: “Didn’t need a spooky film to scare me when my sky was telling me the wrong time and I nearly ran out the door thinking I was late.”

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Sky for comment.

