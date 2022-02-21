The drama follows private investigator Frank and his sidekick Lu as they set out to uncover the secrets of residents in rural Warwickshire.

BBC One’s daytime detective drama Shakespeare & Hathaway – Private Investigators season 4 has finally arrived on BBC One with a star-studded cast.

There’s more to village life than meets the eye – and hidden behind the countryside scenery is a hotbed of mystery and intrigue: from extramarital affairs and celebrity stalkers to murderous magicians and abducted au pairs.

The Stratford-upon-Avon-based series stars plenty of well-known faces including Mark Benton (Waterloo Road) and Jo Joyner (EastEnders) as well as a myriad of guest stars.

Speaking to press recently, Joyner said of her co-star (via ED!): “Mark is an incredibly generous actor with no huge ego. That always makes it easier because you’re on an equal footing."

Mark added: “Jo is amazing, too.”

Meet the full cast of Shakespeare & Hathaway below...

Shakespeare & Hathaway cast

Mark Benton as Frank Hathaway

Who is Frank? A hardboiled, grizzled private investigator, who reluctantly teams up with Lu at the end of the very first episode.

Where do I recognise Mark Benton from? Benton is a familiar face but perhaps best known in recent years for playing Feldman in The Halcyon, maths teacher Daniel Chalk in Waterloo Road and Eddie in pub-based comedy Early Doors. He’s also had brief appearances in Doctor Who, Death in Paradise, Outnumbered, Damned and many more. Benton was in the 2013 season of Strictly Come Dancing and went out in Week 9.

Jo Joyner as Lu Shakespeare

Who is Lu? Hathaway’s bright and bubbly sidekick.

Where do I recognise Jo Joyner from? Joyner is famous for playing Tanya in EastEnders, a role she held from 2006 to 2013, although she has popped back for some guest appearances since. She has also appeared regularly in Ackley Bridge, Mount Pleasant, Ordinary Lies, The Interceptor, No Angels and many more.

Patrick Walshe McBride as Sebastian Brudenell

Who is Sebastian? The RADA-trained struggling actor is Hathaway’s assistant.

Where do I recognise Patrick Walshe McBride from? McBride has appeared in the likes of Dracula, Giri/Haji, Inspector Lewis and Holby City.

Darren Evans as Spider

Who is Spider? Spider is a computer wizard and friend of Frank and Lu.

What else has Darren Evans been in? Evans is best known for his appearances in 2010 movie Submarine and 2013’s The Fifth Estate. More recently, the actor has also starred in TV series including Gangs of London and Bang.

Amber Aga as Detective Inspector Marlowe

Who is Marlowe? Marlowe is a local Warwickshire copper.

What else has Amber Aga been in? Aga has had recurring roles in Bounty Hunters, Absentia and Murder City. You might also have spotted her in Holby City and Casualty.

Tomos Eames as DS Joe Keeler

Who is DS Joe Keeler? Detective Sergeant Keeler is DI Marlowe's junior on the police force. He detests Frank and Lu, who repeatedly undermine his work with their investigations.

What else has Tomos Eames been in? The actor has previously appeared in short films such as Sugar and Woman of the Night. He has also starred in feature films including Resistance, Pride and Jellyfish.

Roberta Taylor as Gloria Fonteyn

Who is Gloria? Gloria runs a costume shop and is friends with Sebastian, who lives above.

What else has Roberta Taylor been in? Taylor has previously starred as Inspector Gina Gold in The Bill. She has also appeared in Viceroy's House, The Foreigner, Doctors, and on EastEnders as the character Irene. Taylor is also a veteran of stage.

