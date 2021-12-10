Seven of Jonathan Creek’s most intriguing mysteries

When it comes to murder mysteries that keep you guessing until the very end, Jonathan Creek takes the biscuit. Not so much a whodunnit as a howdunnit, this much-loved series has all the ingredients of an addictive watch including quirky characters, whimsical settings and, of course, intriguing plot twists that you never see coming.

From alien corpses that inexplicably vanish to ordinary people who appear to have supernatural abilities, this is a show you never get bored of – which makes it perfect for binging over the festive period. And now, thanks to Drama, you can do just that, with channel showing all five seasons right from the very beginning.

Whether you’re reliving the magic, or you have the pleasure of watching the mysteries unfold for the very first time, Jonathan Creek, with household comedy favourite Alan Davies making the title role his own, is a crowd-pleaser the whole family can enjoy together. So, if you’re excited to watch, make sure to tune into Drama from 8pm every night from 13 December.

Ready for some sleuthing? Keep reading for seven of the most puzzling mysteries in Jonathan Creek…

Jack in the Box – 8pm, 14th December

When veteran comedian Jack Holiday (John Bluthal) is found inside a bunker with a fatal gunshot wound, his death is declared a suicide. But, at the request of his sceptical wife, Kirsten (Maureen O’Brien) Jonathan and his sidekick Maddy Magellan (Caroline Quentin) investigate whether there’s more to the story. The case takes an interesting turn when Maddy realises that she was recently involved in the exoneration of Alan Rokesmith (Robin Soanes), who was falsely accused of murdering Jack’s ex-wife, Jenny. Could he have had something to do with Jack’s sinister death?

The House of Monkeys – 8pm, 17th December

Police are baffled by the death of respected doctor, Elliot Strange (Charles Kay), who’s found impaled in the back with a samurai sword. His wife, who heard a commotion in Elliot’s study minutes before he died, even though he was the only one in the room, appeals to Jonathan and Maddy to help her find answers. After spending time in the family’s country manor house, the crime-fighting duo’s top suspects include the couple’s reclusive son, their air-headed daughter-in-law and the resident monkeys that Elliot was using for medical research.

Danse Macabre – 8pm, 18th December

In one of Jonathan Creek’s most iconic seasonal specials, famous horror writer, Emma Lazarus (Meg Davies), is shot dead on Halloween by a man disguised in a skeleton costume, who subsequently kidnaps her daughter and holds her for ransom. After the police arrive at the crime scene, they’re shocked to discover that the killer has disappeared without a trace, leaving behind his disorientated hostage, who has no memory of what’s just happened. With Jonathan occupied, Maddy is left to take the lead on this chilling case and hunt down the skeleton killer before he strikes again.

The Curious tale of Mr Spearfish – 8pm, 23rd December

Lenny Spearfish (Andrew Tiernan) believes that selling his soul to the devil has secured him an extraordinary run of good luck. After he finds ancient treasure buried in his garden and survives a point-blank shooting, people start to believe him. Fascinated by the accumulating evidence that suggests his claim is true, Jonathan and Maddy can’t resist digging deeper into Lenny’s story. But, after meeting his deeply religious wife, Alice (Rachel Power), they start to suspect that his good fortune may be coming from an entirely different source.

The Omega Man – 8pm, 25th December

Maddy jumps at UFOlogist Lance Graumann’s (John Shrapnel, Gladiator) offer to get a look at an alien skeleton, but her opportunity is scuppered by the US military, who retrieve the artefact from the professor before she arrives. Upon returning to their base, the military officials are shocked to discover that the skeleton has mysteriously vanished from the padlocked crate it was transported in, even though it remained sealed throughout the journey. Will Maddy and Jonathan be able to find a rational explanation for this freakish occurrence?

The Tailor’s Dummy – 8pm, 30th December

After receiving a harsh newspaper review from high-profile feature writer, Donna Henry (Jill Baker), fashion designer Marco Bergman (Jeffrey Segal) feels that his career is doomed, and tragically commits suicide. A few weeks later, Donna is attacked in a hotel room by a strange man who can seemingly transform into a different person right before her eyes. Baffled and terrified, Donna calls on Jonathan Creek to help her find out why, and more pertinently how, this mysterious man is terrorising her.

The Curse of the Gold Lamp – 8pm, 6th January

When Lindsey Isherwood (Elizabeth Conboy), a prominent politician’s wife, is kidnapped, she appears to pull off an astonishing act of teleportation that helps alert the police of her whereabouts. While Jonathan works to locate Lindsey, his wife, Polly (Sarah Alexander), is involved in a different debacle, which involves helping her cleaner dispose of an escort’s dead body. As the episode develops, Jonathan begins to draw a link between the two seemingly unrelated events, until he discovers a shocking coincidence that could explain everything.

