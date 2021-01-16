Accessibility Links

Marvel’s WandaVision teases the debut of a deadly new villain in opening credits

The easter egg featured in episode two has got fans talking.

Marvel’s WandaVision finally debuted on Disney Plus yesterday and seemed to hint at the arrival of a new villain ripped straight from the comic books.

The surreal new streaming series reintroduces popular Avengers characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision as you’ve never seen them before, living in a seemingly perfect suburban setting that homages classic American sitcoms.

Adding to this retro aesthetic, a charming animated segment plays at the beginning of episode two during the unusual couple’s theme song, but fans think they have spotted a major clue that trouble is on its way.

Pay close attention to the opening sequence and you’ll spot what appears to be the helmet of Marvel Comics villain Grim Reaper stowed underneath the floorboards of the Vision residence.

The character has a long-held rivalry with the eponymous android in the source material, blaming he and his fellow Avengers for the untimely death of his brother.

Notably, Grim Reaper had a very significant appearance in Vision’s most recent solo comic book story, which seems to have partly inspired the plot of WandaVision.

Written by Tom King, the 12-issue series saw Vision build himself a synthetic android family and move into a quaint suburban neighbourhood in an attempt to live a normal life.

One fan placed a screenshot of the WandaVision easter egg next to its comic book counterpart and there is an unquestionable resemblance, but whether this means that Grim Reaper will physically show up in later episodes remains to be seen.

In an interview with YouTube channel Black Girl Nerds, Paul Bettany recently said that WandaVision features a secret character that will be a “surprise for everybody” but didn’t give any clues about who he was referring to.

For now, fans will have to sit tight until next Friday when the third episode of Marvel’s high-concept series becomes available to stream, likely bursting at the seams with more subtle references to comb through.

Marvel’s WandaVision is streaming now on Disney Plus. Fancy watching something else while you wait? Find out the best shows on Disney Plus, the best movies on Disney Plus or visit our TV guide to see what’s on tonight.

