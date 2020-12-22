His Dark Materials has been renewed for season 3

His Dark Materials will be returning for a third season, the BBC has announced.

Advertisement

The fantasy drama, which is based on Philip Pullman’s novel series of the same name, will see the likes of Dafne Keene (Lyra), Amir Wilson (Will) and Ruth Wilson (Mrs Coulter) return for the show’s third outing, with production beginning next year in Cardiff.

Overseen once again by executive producers Jane Tranter and Dan McCulloch, season three will be based on The Amber Spyglass – Pullman’s third novel in the series.

The BBC also confirmed that Simone Kirby (Mary Malone), Ruth Gedmintas (Serafina Pekkala), Jane Anouka (Rita Skadi), Will Keene (Father MacPhail) and – after only appearing in a cameo in season two – James McAvoy (Lord Asriel) would also be reprising their roles in the next series.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Ben Irving, BBC Drama Commissioning Editor for Wales, said in a statement that it has been “a joy” to see how His Dark Materials has brought British audiences of all ages together.

“Fans of Phillip Pullman’s incredible books, and newcomers alike, have been enthralled by adventuring with Lyra and Will through multiple worlds,” he said. “We are thrilled that they will be able to continue their journey in a third series of this beautifully realised drama.”

“Our thanks to our partners at HBO and the dedicated creative team at Bad Wolf for making a landmark series that will continue to be watched and enjoyed on the BBC for years to come.”

The second series of His Dark Materials reached a dramatic conclusion on Sunday, with James McAvoy making a surprise cameo as Lyra’s father Lord Asriel.

Advertisement

While little is known about what’s in store for season three (unless you’re a book reader!), the show’s writer Jack Thorne recently hinted that Mrs Coulter’s silent daemon – the Golden Monkey – may finally speak in the upcoming series.

While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to the best Christmas TV