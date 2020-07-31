Critics have been wowed by the show's breathtaking style of animation and production design, which packs all the vivid personality that Michael Bay's blockbusters consistently failed to capture.

Fans will be pleased to hear that this isn't the last we'll see of this striking new vision either, as Netflix has greenlit a trilogy of War For Cybertron shows, based on the recent toyline of the same name.

Here's everything you need to know about Transformers: War For Cybertron - Part 2:

More like this

When is Transformers: War For Cybertron chapter 2 released on Netflix?

There's no confirmed release date for chapter two of Transformers: War For Cybertron and its possible that the next season could take slightly longer to get here than the first.

After all, part one was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, so if the illness continues to be a global issue in the months to come, production could also be held up on the sequel.

However, if complications can be largely avoided, we'd expect part two to arrive sometime in the next 12 months, following a similar release pattern to previous animated trilogy Prime Wars.

What is Transformers: War For Cybertron trilogy about?

Transformers: War For Cybertron trilogy offers a great jumping-on point for anyone interested in the iconic franchise, but unsure of where to start watching.

The story picks up in Part 1: Siege, which depicts the civil war between Autobots and Decepticons that leaves Cybertron in ruins, as Optimus Prime and Megatron lead a search for the All Spark.

In the upcoming Part 2: Earthrise, the Transformers will spread across the galaxy, ultimately landing on Earth where they will first come into contact with the human race.

In the concluding Part 3: Kingdom, the Autobots and Decepticons will join forces with their descendants, the Maximals and Predacons respectively, as the fate of Earth hangs in the balance.

Is there a trailer for Transformers: War For Cybertron?

There's no trailer for Part 2 just yet, but you can check out this epic teaser for Part 1 to whet your appetite for more from the Robots in Disguise:

Advertisement

Transformers: War For Cybertron is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.