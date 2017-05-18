The clip gives us our first glimpse of the creature in question, which looks a bit like a cross between a pig, an elephant and a hippo. In other words, it doesn’t look as tasty as Swinton’s character would like to make out.

It starts out as a sweet ode to the friendship between Hyun and her piggy pal, but quickly turns dark as Swinton’s narrator announces that the super pigs “need to taste f***ing good”.

Hyun is thrown into action to rescue Okja from Mirando and devious circus-master Jake Gyllenhaal, while Paul Dano, a purported supporter of animal rights, offers to help her out.

Netflix previously teased the film with a bizarre website called The Super Pig Project, and a teaser in which Swinton’s Lucy Mirando detailed her company’s ambitions.

This trailer offers our first concrete insight into the film, and it looks great. The end of June can’t come soon enough.



Okja arrives on Netflix on Wednesday 28 June.