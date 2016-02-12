The X-Files reboot will end on a cliffhanger, but there's "more story to tell"
Creator Chris Carter is confident there will be "more X-Files in the future"
The case files on The X-Files reboot may soon be about to close, but creator Chris Carter has promised the finale will leave fans wanting more.
"The finale, which is a big cliffhanger, leads you to believe there’s more story to tell," Carter told Hollywood outbreak. "I can tell you that with a certain amount of certainty we’ll be asked to come back with more X-Files in the future."
The good news? It looks like we are going to see the conclusion of that story, with yet more new episodes.
'The future' is an awfully vague time, but X-Files fans are nothing if not patient.