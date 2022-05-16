The Time Traveler's Wife location guide

Before then, though, his brand new adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's hit novel The Time Traveler’s Wife is arriving on Sky Atlantic and NOW (and HBO in the US) with Theo James and Rose Leslie starring in the lead roles.

There's an exciting few months ahead for Steven Moffat fans, with his intriguing new David Tennant-starring drama Inside Man set to debut on BBC One later in 2022.

The action unfolds across various time periods, but if you're wondering where the show was filmed, we have all the details about which locations were used below.

Read on to find out where The Time Traveler’s Wife was filmed.

The Time Traveler's Wife location

Filming for the series took place largely in New York City – in addition to a few weeks in Chicago – with the shoot lasting from May 2021 until October of the same year.

According to The Journal News, some scenes were also filmed in the city of Yonkers, in Westchester County, New York – including some winter scenes which were actually shot using fake snow at the height of summer. The publication also lists several other locations in New York state that were reportedly used.

These include Manhattanville College in Purchase, the village of Pleasantville, and Rockwood State Park in Mount Pleasant.

Meanwhile, according to Sceen It, The Brooklyn Museum was used for some scenes, while Backstage lists Third Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard and East 134 Street and Lincoln Avenue in the Bronx as other shooting locations.

A private residence in upstate New York was used for Clare's family's house.