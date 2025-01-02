Opening up to RadioTimes.com about his hopes for the future of the show, Iain Glen, who plays crew leader Magnus, said the show has "a natural progression, which is really hard thing to do, and it's a really, really good storytelling event."

He added: "It does feel that we haven't completed that journey. It does feel that we've done the middle chapter. There is more to tell."

Rochenda Sandall, who plays Cat Braithwaite, added that the show "gets bigger and better" and said: "Hopefully a series 3 can get even bigger and better than this series as well, because it just goes and plays along with world politics. The possibilities are endless."

Glen went on to say: "I think the first season did so much better than everyone's expectations, our expectations of it, and so that's why we came back for the second...We're very, very excited [by season 2].

"I think it's got something pretty unique about it. For a character-led drama to have that strength of theme, but also take you to such diverse worlds and create them so completely... it's very hard to generate."

