Season 1 of the mystery drama starring Martin Compston, Iain Glen and Emily Hampshire, ended with a devastating tsunami and the remaining crew being whisked off on helicopters.

But, of course, they aren't taken home to their loved ones but to an offshore Pictor base, where they're faced with an impossible decision - sign an NDA, receive a big payout and go home, or refuse to sign it and stay right where they are, in the dark about whether their loved ones have survived or not.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about what's facing the crew in season 2, Glen (who plays Magnus) said: "It's a terrible predicament to put people in - you can sign this agreement, we'll give you lots of money and you can try and find your loved ones who may not be with us anymore, or you can stay here and not do that."

Martin Compston stars in The Rig season 2. Prime Video

He added: "David [Macpherson, writer] just writes so well in getting to the heart of people's awful conflict... he's very good at bringing proper consequence. Sometimes in disaster movies, there don't seem to be any real consequences - the goodies survive and let's forget everyone who died in the meantime because our heroes are still alive."

As for the journey that the crew will go on in season 2, Glen says there's "less in-fighting", with the crew "clearer about who our enemy is, or who we should be suspicious of".

"We're all completely disorientated because we land not knowing where and we end up on this high-tech prototype... it's investigating rare metals and minerals in the Arctic and it also has the capacity to go deep into the ocean and into the seabed.

Rochenda Sandall stars in The Rig season 2. Prime Video

"So we're all in a very alien environment that we don't understand and Pictor are asking a favour and are trying to incorporate us into a rescue mission and we're very suspicious of them, understandably, after what has happened. There's a sense of corporate cover-up."

The synopsis of season 2 also refers to "new threats from the depths of the dark world" so, while fans might be wondering how the new instalment will top the devastation of season 2, you might want to stay tuned.

The Rig season 2 will be available to stream on Prime Video on Thursday 2nd January – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

