Taking part in an Instagram Q&A with his followers, Harbour revealed the new season of the Netflix sci-fi series "was supposed to come out early next year", adding the release date would "probably be pushed back" in wake of the virus, although couldn’t guess how far.

Harbour’s other big project, Marvel’s Black Widow, has been delayed by coronavirus as well. The actor was set to star in The Avengers prequel – which follows the titular Russian super-spy played by Scarlett Johansson – as the fatherly but flawed Red Guardian.

Yet despite the bad news, we can rest assured Harbour will definitely be making a return to Stranger Things. Although Chief Hopper was apparently killed after Joyce destroyed the key to the Upside Down in the season three finale, the character appeared in a teaser earlier this year, which was set in a Russian prison camp.

Alongside the video, Netflix revealed: “He is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the States, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything…”

In other words, something absolutely terrible is on its way. And who knows, maybe a delay will even heighten the suspense...

Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Netflix.