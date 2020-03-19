“We shared the news with our cast and crew that we would be pausing production out of an abundance of caution. There were no sick crew members, no one was exhibiting symptoms, but it seemed like the right thing to do.”

He added that the decision to postpone filming just a month in was a “bittersweet moment," continuing that the show “feels familial for everyone” involved in production.

“When you’re shooting, you create this micro society, this community. You’re aware of the world beyond, but in all of my years directing and producing, I’m hard pressed to come up with any comparisons for this truly global situation,” Levy added.

The announcement that production on the sci-fi series would be suspended came just over a month since Stranger Things dropped the trailer for its fourth season, which saw the hotly-anticipated return of a beloved series character...

The show also released a fun-packed video at the beginning of March, featuring cast members assembling for a table read.