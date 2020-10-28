Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming &amp; On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking to Vogue , she said, "Honestly, the scripts are great. I’m very excited. I’m excited for Nancy. Every time we end a season, we all think, where is this going to go? Where can this possibly go? Then we get the scripts for the next season and we’re, like, ‘Oh my God, wow, like, wow!’”

She added, "So, while I can’t say a lot, except that it’s going to be a while before it comes out, it will definitely be worth it. It’s going to be really big. It’s going to be big!”

The coronavirus pandemic has caused major production delays to the fourth series, with filming having been paused back in March and only starting up again earlier in October.The time away from production wasn’t entirely unproductive though, with the writer’s room having tweeted back in June that all of Stranger Things season four had now been written.Given the show's reputation as one of the streaming platform’s most popular and successful shows, millions of fans are waiting with bated breath for the nest series, especially since there are loads of unanswered questions left over from the third series.

But any news of a release date is not yet forthcoming – with the new season unlikely to hit the streamer until summer 2021 at the earliest.

Stranger Things season 4 has been delayed, but seasons 1-3 are available on Netflix.