Of course, the snap reveals little about what we can expect from the show's fourth run - but it will come as a welcome but of news for fans of the show as they wait for further news about the residents of Hawkins.

The fourth season was in the middle of production before the coronavirus lockdown saw shooting halted, with two episodes having reportedly been filmed in their entirety.

There's no word yet about when a return to filming will be possible, but star Gaten Matarazzo recently revealed that he couldn't wait to get started again, claiming he'd "been kind of getting antsy trying to get back into work."

Some information about the fourth season is already available - for example we know due to an earlier tweet from the writers' room account that the first episode will be titled The Hellfire Club, and has the tagline "We're not in Hawkins anymore."

Meanwhile it's been reported that there could be nine Stranger Things season 4 episodes as opposed to the usual eight- a fact which seems to be corroborated by the recent tweet, as it looks very much like there are nine scripts in the photo.

Some of the series stars have given some clues about what fans can expect - with Joe Keery, who plays Steve, claiming that the fourth run will be “a lot scarier than prior years” and David Harbour, who portrays Hopper, teasing that there will a "huge reveal" about his characters past.

Stranger Things season 4 has been delayed, but seasons 1-3 is now available on Netflix. You can also check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.