Stranger Things star David Harbour reveals when season 4 will wrap

Next month will mark two years since Stranger Things season three landed on Netflix. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of the Hawkins gang ever since but the pandemic had other plans.

Filming for the fourth series was halted, meaning that the original 2021 release date had to be pushed back – indefinitely, it would seem.

Luckily, star David Harbour (who plays Chief of Police Jim Hopper) offered fans an update while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Kimmel asked the Black Widow actor if he’d finished filming and, though Harbour admitted he wasn’t supposed to say, he went ahead and did it anyway.

“I’m almost done,” Harbour revealed. “I’ve got one more little stint, we should be done in like August.” August! Which means the fourth series could potentially land in late 2021. You can watch the clip below.

“I gotta shave this again,” Harbour said, pointing at his beard. He went onto reveal he had made the Duffer brothers change Hopper’s planned look for season four so it would be different from his Black Widow character, Red Guardian.

“It’s funny, we finished [Stranger Things season three] I guess it was March of 2019, right?” Harbour said. “And then it came out right before the pandemic and I knew that I was going to be in this Russian prison. And then literally a month later I got a call from Marvel that they wanted me to play a guy who starts out in a Russian prison.”

“I can’t be the same guy with long hair and a beard in the same prison,” he added.

We already got a glimpse of Hopper’s new clean-shaven look in the Stranger Things teaser trailer released back in February 2020, which confirmed Hopper had miraculously survived the Russians’ vaporising machine.

Since, there has been another Stranger Things season four trailer with even more hints at what to expect and the return of another character thought to be dead.

