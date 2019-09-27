Where can I watch Star Trek: The Original Series?

Every season is available on Netflix and can also be purchased on DVD.

How many seasons are there of Star Trek: The Original Series?

There are three seasons of Star Trek, spanning 79 episodes.

Who is in the cast of Star Trek: The Original Series?

Many of the cast of Star Trek were not particularly well known before taking on their roles, but the immense popularity of the series saw their fame grow alongside the show’s success.

William Shatner famously plays James T Kirk, the captain of the USS Enterprise with Leonard Nimoy as his half human half Vulcan second in command, Spock. DeForest Kelley stars as Dr Leonard "Bones" McCoy, the ship’s chief medical officer and as well as George Takei is Hikaru Sulu, the ship’s helmsman.

Also featuring are James Doohan, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, Majel Barrett and Grace Lee Whitney.

What is Star Trek: The Original Series about?

Each episode of Star Trek is a self-contained adventure story. This works within the wider context as the crew of the USS Enterprise undertake an on-going exploratory journey through the galaxy.

When was Star Trek: The Original Series broadcast?

The original broadcasts of Star Trek: The Original Series ran from September 1966 to June 1969.

How many episodes are there of Star Trek: The Original Series?

There are a total of 79 episodes, each around 50 minutes long, along with two pilots.

Who created Star Trek: The Original Series?

Gene Roddenberry created the show and acted as Executive Producer. He also went on to create spin-off series Star Trek: The Next Generation,