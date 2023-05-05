The sci-fi, starring an incredible cast including Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Robbins, is based on the Wool trilogy by Hugh Howey and follows the inhabitants of an underground silo who have no idea why they're there or why they can't leave – only that it's imperative that they don't.

It was high time for a new dystopia to hit our screens – and Silo on Apple TV+ hasn't disappointed.

The series has received positive reviews, particularly about Ferguson's performance as Juliette.

She recently told RadioTimes.com of her preparation for the role: "I like finding the depths that are dark and the fact that she was so riddled with trauma and it was sedimented trauma.

"I studied trauma for the role and how expressive, or non-communicative, those people become because they’re so locked in their own grief. That, for me, was one of the biggest drives for her – how to maintain physical elements… of embodying trauma, like how does it show on your body?"

The first two episodes have dropped on Apple TV+ with fans clamouring for more. Read on for when all new episodes are due to be released.

When is episode 3 of Silo on Apple TV+ released?

Episode 3 of Silo is titled Machines and is due to be released on Friday 12th May.

The upcoming episode is directed by Morten Tyldum and will pick up with Juliette after she's forced to make a very big decision about life in the silo.

Rebecca Ferguson in Silo on Apple TV+ Apple TV+

After the first two episodes dropped at once, new episodes of Silo will be released weekly on Apple TV+.

The full release schedule for the dystopia series is below:

Episode 1 - Freedom Day - Friday 5th May 2023 (out now)

Episode 2 - Holston's Pick - Friday 5th May 2023 (out now)

Episode 3 - Machines - Friday 12th May 2023

Episode 4 - Truth - Friday 19th May 2023

Episode 5 - The Janitor's Boy - Friday 26th May 2023

Episode 6 - The Relic - Friday 2nd June 2023

Episode 7 - The Flame Keepers - Friday 9th June 2023

Episode 8 - Hanna - Friday 16th June 2023

Episode 9 - The Getaway - Friday 23rd June 2023

Episode 10 - Outside - Friday 30th June 2023

Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo in Silo Apple TV+

How many episodes of Silo on Apple TV+ are there?

There are 10 episodes in the first season of Silo on Apple TV+.

A second season hasn't been confirmed just yet but it's worth noting that the series only covers the first book in Howey's trilogy, meaning there's plenty more story to tell.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Howey explained that, ideally, he'd love to see a total of four seasons to properly tell the full story.

"You have to rely on the reception, the quality of the product, the faith in the studio, that you get to tell the rest of the story," he said. "We left a lot out because we haven't got to tell the entire saga yet. There are so many stages to this."

He added: "My sense is that if we try to tell all three books, the whole trilogy, it would probably take four seasons, possibly. But there's a way to tell it in three and those conversations are just always ongoing."

