Ten Acre Films, which worked with Sutton on its upcoming charity bookazine Adventures in Type and Space: A Celebration of Classic Doctor Who Title Sequences, wrote: "We were sad to receive news that Doctor Who title sequence designer Sid Sutton died in September.

"Sid was generous and enthusiastic when contributing to our Adventures in Type and Space project earlier in the year and we'll be dedicating the magazine to his memory."

Sutton joined the BBC in 1961 and spent many years working in the graphic design department, during which time he designed and directed many well known title sequences for programmes includes Pennies from Heaven, Shoestring, Butterflies, Bergerac, Play for Today, and more.

He also created the neon-style logo and starfield title sequences used on Doctor Who on every episode from The Leisure Hive in 1980 to The Trial of a Time Lord in 1986.

Back in August, Radio Times published rare photographs of the 1980s Doctor Who production team from the magazine’s archive, including one of Sutton holding up the specially posed shots of Tom Baker and Peter Davison seen in the titles (above).

He said in 1983: "I came up with the idea of a moving galaxy which formed the face of the Doctor. It was a tricky sequence because it involves shooting on the same piece of film over 40 times."

Tributes have been flooding in for Sutton following the sad news of Sutton's passing.

One fan penned on X, which was recently re-branded from Twitter: "Sad to hear the wonderful Sid Sutton has died. The #DoctorWho neon logo and star field title sequence will forever be ingrained as my childhood. It really is one of the most iconic title sequences that still stand up to the test of time His legacy will always live on."

Another wrote: "Though I was more into the theme song and the isolated music for the 1980s, I loved Sid Suttons Title Sequences equally so. Sid and his work during Doctor Who were too majestic! May Sid Sutton rest in eternal peace, The Doctor Who Title Sequence Legend."