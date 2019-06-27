“I have been…” he started saying to Doctor Who Magazine before breaking off. “I should be careful what I say, but there were noises made about me being involved in some capacity.

“I would very much like to do that, as an ode to my father, if I was lucky enough to be asked.”

And Pertwee already has a few ideas about how he could fit into the Doctor Who world, suggesting that his close familial connection to the series could lend itself to some interesting character choices.

More like this

“People will focus on it, because of my relationship with the Doctor Who family, so it would have to be something a little more interesting… an evil son or something weird,” he said.

“You figure it out. I don’t know what, but I would like to do something, as an ode to my dad. I really would.”

Given that the series has previously managed to cast two separate sons of Second Doctor Patrick Troughton in recent years (David Troughton in 2008’s Midnight, and Michael Troughton in 2014’s Last Christmas), we reckon they could pull it off - and given her propensity for Venusian Aikido, who better to welcome a Pertwee into the fold than Jodie Whittaker?

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in 2020