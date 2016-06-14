Speaking to RadioTimes.com about whether he’d ever be in the series himself, he said: “I’d love to, I’d love to.

“I’ve been asked before – I was asked actually last season. I couldn’t do it because of Gotham. I’d love to be in some capacity be involved, as an ode to my father and to Roger Delgado, who was my dad’s best friend, who was the Master.

“It’d be an honour to be involved in something like that. You know, it’s a big thing! Doctor Who’s a massive thing in America now, and also they’re looking to the older Doctors, which I think is really kinda cool. They’re looking back as well, not just forward.”

This new reveal has our heads spinning a bit – but who could he have played? Could that scene from The Witch’s Familiar where multiple classic Doctors popped up (below) have also featured Pertwee as the Third Doctor, or was he supposed to play another random character? After all, that’s what Patrick Troughton’s sons David and Michael did in Midnight and Last Christmas respectively.

Of course, the point is a bit moot seeing as the cameo didn’t come off – but even if he doesn’t get the chance to actually join the series, Pertwee says he gets a lot of joy out of fans’ reactions to his father’s performance.

“Meeting fans of my father at some of these conventions who have had now children who grew up watching my father and now watch me, they go ‘Oh my God!’ like that,” Pertwee said.

“So he’s very much alive, and very much at the forefront of people’s mind again. And to continue his legacy, and to continue his name, I’m proud of.”

Pertwee dressed up as his father for Halloween

With all that said, Pertwee acknowledged that many fans would probably also know him for his own work, with the actor’s role as butler Alfred in Batman prequel series Gotham (which finished its second series on Channel 5 last night) attracting critical praise and fan love alike.

“Listen – there’s very few English characters in the superhero canon,” Pertwee told us.

“And there’s very few men that have played the legendary role of Alfred Pennyworth. So to be accepted, and believe you me it’s a terrifying thing to dip your toe in, to Sir Michael Caine and Michael Gough’s shoes, but to be able to develop a character and actually in a way I find influence the forthcoming movies – the fact that he is SAS now. Little things like that mean an awful lot to me.

He concluded: “Yeah, I’m just absolutely honoured to be allowed to play this role at the tender age of 52. You don’t often get opportunities like that, much less to play someone who is much loved like Alfred.”

Hmm – an older actor embracing an iconic role with an enthusiastic fandom? Like father, like son.

The Gotham series finale is available to watch on www.my5.tv now