This year, RadioTimes.com is going to crown the ultimate Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion for 2022 – and your votes alone decide the winner.

Fans: your time has come! After a few years away, our head-to-head tournament TV Champion is returning with a twist.

Next week from Monday 25th July get ready to start voting as fandoms go head-to-head to battle it out for Sci-Fi and Fantasy supremacy, whittling a shortlist of 16 shows down to just one overall Champion.

The shortlist, selected by our team of experts from a selection of shows that aired over the past 12 months, features everything from popular MCU releases like Moon Knight and Loki to fantasy epics like The Witcher and Outlander and, of course, Sci-Fi behemoth Doctor Who.

The full list of contenders is as follows:

Doctor Who Stranger Things A Discovery of Witches Outlander Arcane The Boys Loki Obi-Wan Kenobi Severance Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Moon Knight The Witcher The Lazarus Project The Umbrella Academy Ms. Marvel Foundation

Voting opens for Round 1 on Monday 25th July at 12pm, and fans can vote as many times as they want before it closes at 5pm. In fact, that's all part of the fun – the shows where the fans can band together and keep voting the longest have the best bet of reaching the next round. Think of it as a virtual tug of war, where only the most dedicated voters will triumph.

There will be eight head-to-head battles in Round 1, with only the winners of each going through to Tuesday's semi-final.

And after the first round finishes, don't forgot to return on Tuesday to vote for your favourite all over again as eight become four ahead of Wednesday's semi-finals.

Next – you guessed it– the last two Sci-Fi and Fantasy titans left standing face off in the grand final on Thursday, to determine once and for all who will be our Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion for 2022.

So block out your schedules: Monday-Thursday, 12pm-5pm each day it's time to keep hitting that 'Vote' button to show your support and dedication to your favourite show!

Who will be the ultimate winner? There can be only one...

