The episodes are the latest in a long line to be given the watchalong treatment during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, with Davies and director Graeme Harper both set to join fans in tweeting along with the episode.

The Stolen Earth and Journey's End were the culmination of Davies' time at the helm of the series, and featured all of David Tennant's companions from his time as the Doctor, as well as characters from spin-off shows Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

The epic two-parter sees the Doctor, Captain Jack (John Barrowman), Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) Sarah Jane Smith (Elisabeth Sladen), Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman) and Micky Smith (Noel Clarke) join forces to counter the Daleks' universe-destroying Reality Bomb.

The latest watchalong starts at 7pm on Sunday 19th April, with the two-parter following other episodes such as 10th anniversary special The Day of the Doctor and series 5 episode Vincent and the Doctor in being selected.

Previous watchalongs have also been accompanied by the release of brand new material - including a special scene penned by Neil Gaiman, featuring Amy Pond (Karen Gillan) and Rory Williams (Arthur Darvill), during the watchalong of series six episode The Doctor's Wife.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One for Revolution of the Daleks in late 2020/early 2021. Check out what else is on with our TV guide.