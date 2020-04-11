Getting involved is simple. On Friday 17th April at 8:00pm BST (that’s 12:00pm PT and 3:00pm ET) fans around the world will press “play” on the episode simultaneously, watching along on BBC iPlayer, on DVD or another streaming service (see a full list of places where Torchwood is available below).

As the episode plays star John Barrowman will be streaming the rewatch live from his Instagram account and tweeting about it alongside other cast, and fans who want to join in the conversation can do so by using and following the hashtag #TorchwoodIsReady.

Once the episode is over, we’ll once again by joined by Mr Barrowman and some special guests (to be announced soon) for a livestreamed aftershow and Q&A about the episode and Torchwood in general, so get your questions ready – there’ll be a chance to submit them very soon.

For now, you just need to get your hands on a copy of the episode (series two episode one, if you need more detail) and get ready for the Friday night of any Torchwood fan’s life. If you’re outside the UK, watch Torchwood on Amazon Prime Video, buy the digital box set on Sky, or the full DVD box set for seasons 1-4 is available too. You can also buy episodes on iTunes.

Torchwood is ready – but are you?

Join John Barrowman and RadioTimes.com to watch Torchwood’s Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang on Friday 17th April at 8.00pm