In the midst of these large variety of responses, you might be wondering if there are plans for a second season, as well as who would appear in the second season. Here's everything we know so far...

When is Ragnarok season 2 out on Netflix?

As of yet, Netflix haven't yet announced any plans for a second season of Ragnarok – however this should be considered no cause for concern. The series has only been out for a few days, releasing all six episodes of its first season on January 31st, 2020.

Due to Netflix not releasing ratings to the public, it is not known whether the series is being considered for renewal – however, Netflix usually confirms renewals and cancellation a few months after a series premieres.

So fans can expect to hear news of Ragnarok’s future in summer 2020, and, if a second season were to be commissioned, it would likely air at some point during 2021.

What happened in Ragnarok season 1?

The premise of the show followed Magne (played by David Stakston), an awkward Norwegian teen who moves with his mother Turid (Henriette Steenstrup) and brother Laurits (Jonas Strand Gravli) to Edda, a mysterious town beset with strange occurrences brought on by climate change.

Upon Magne discovering that he has superpowers, including the ability to predict weather patterns, he takes on the sinister Jutul family, whose corrupt corporation seems to influence the strange happenings in the town.

What will happen in Ragnarok season 2?

It's still early days – however the drama of the show is far from over following the conclusion of the first season. It's likely that the parallels between Magne and Thor will increase further as the series progresses, with a potential for Magne's brother Laurits to ultimately head down the same path as Thor's villainous brother Loki.

Who is in the cast of Ragnarok season 2?

No new cast members are known as of yet for season two – however many cast members from season one will likely reprise their roles, including David Stakston (Magne), Jonas Strand Gravli (Laurits), Gísli Örn Garðarsson (Vidar) and Herman Tømmeraas (Fjor) among others.