A timelapse video shared by the official Doctor Who account shows the process of packing down Capaldi's Tardis. The methodical work involves a forklift, a small crane, a big crane and an even bigger crane...

Where will it be stored? Without the Doctor Who Experience, your guess is as good as ours. But the video ends by reminding us that Doctor Who will be back in 2018, with Whittaker at the helm and new showrunner Chris Chibnall behind-the-scenes.

Advertisement

So while it's only natural to feel sad that the reign of Twelve is over, there is plenty to get excited about when Thirteen returns next autumn...