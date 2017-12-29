"I was very surprised because I'd been told I wasn't in this year's Christmas special, just like I was told I wasn't in last year's Christmas special," said Lucas from the set of the festive instalment.

"I was chuffed to bits that I got to work with Peter Capaldi again.

"Pearl Mackie I really wasn't fussed about," he joked, in front of his co-star who reprised her role as Bill Potts for the final time.

Doctor Who's festive episode – the final one to feature Capaldi – also saw showrunner Steven Moffat handover the reins to Chris Chibnall whose new Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, appeared in the closing moments.

The broadcast drew in an audience of 5.7 million viewers and plenty of positive reaction on social media.