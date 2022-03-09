Gunn has announced that all eight episodes of the DC series, a spin-off from The Suicide Squad, will be available exclusively on Sky Max and streaming service NOW from 22nd March.

It feels like an eternity since James Gunn's latest DC project, Peacemaker , hit screens in the US, but now UK fans are finally getting to watch the acclaimed series.

The filmmaker took to Twitter to celebrate the news, announcing: "The wait is over UK. We've heard you and I'm thrilled to announce #Peacemaker will finally be streaming from March 2022 on @SkyTV and @NOW".

Peacemaker is set after 2021's The Suicide Squad, and explores the origins of John Cena's vainglorious antihero who believes in peace at any cost – no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

The Suicide Squad's post-credits scene revealed that Peacemaker had survived being shot by Idris Elba's Bloodsport and was needed for a new assignment.

The series stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.

All eight episodes were written by Gunn, who also directed five. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

Peacemaker will be available on Sky Max and NOW from 22nd March. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky Max here. Looking for something else to watch? Take a look at the rest of our Sci-fi and Fantasy coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV guide.

