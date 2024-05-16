Set almost four decades after the events of the original, the series follows Dr Kira Manning (Hawes), the now-adult daughter of Sarah (Maslany), as she helps an amnesiac woman named Lucy (Ritter) discover the truth about herself.

Season 1 is available to stream right now on ITVX – but first, here's a brief introduction to the key players, and where you might have seen them before.

Meet the cast of Orphan Black: Echoes

Here is the main cast list for Orphan Black: Echoes. Scroll on for more information about the actors and their characters.

Krysten Ritter as Lucy

Keeley Hawes as Dr Kira Manning

Amanda Fix as Jules Lee

Avan Jogia as Jack

James Hiroyuki Liao as Paul Darros

Jonathan Whittaker as Craig

Zariella Langford-Haughton as Charlie

Rya Kihlstedt as Dr Eleanor Miller

Krysten Ritter as Lucy

Krysten Ritter as Lucy in Orphan Black: Echoes. Sophie Giraud/AMC

Who is Lucy? Lucy is a woman who has emerged from a mysterious procedure with no memory of who she is. Matters are made more confusing when she crosses paths with a girl who she suspects could be a younger version of herself. Now, she sets off on a path to find the truth.

What else has Krysten Ritter been in? Ritter broke out in the cast of Breaking Bad, where she played Jane Margolis, the ill-fated girlfriend of Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). She went on to star in ABC sitcom Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, Marvel/Netflix detective series Jessica Jones and HBO Max true crime drama Love & Death.

Keeley Hawes as Dr Kira Manning

Keeley Hawes in Orphan Black: Echoes. Sophie Giraud/AMC

Who is Dr Kira Manning? Kira is the grown-up daughter of Sarah Manning (Tatiana Maslany), the protagonist of the original Orphan Black series. She is a scientist connected to the work of the powerful Darros Foundation, and attempts to help Lucy find the answers she needs.

What else has Keeley Hawes been in? Hawes is one of the most well-known actors on British television, with credits including Spooks, Ashes to Ashes, Line of Duty, Bodyguard and Mrs Wilson. More recently, she played Ritchie Tozer's mother, Valerie, in Channel 4's powerful AIDS drama It's a Sin and led the cast of Sky's The Midwich Cuckoos adaptation.

Amanda Fix as Jules Lee

Krysten Ritter as Lucy, Amanda Fix as Jules in Orphan Black: Echoes. Sophie Giraud/AMC

Who is Jules? Jules is a teenager who was adopted by wealthy parents. But when Lucy crosses paths with her, she begins to question her true origins.

What else has Amanda Fix been in? Fix is known for Amazon Freevee's acclaimed coming-of-age drama High School and music drama Daisy Jones & The Six.

Avan Jogia as Jack

Avan Jogia stars in Orphan Black: Echoes. Sophie Giraud/AMC

Who is Jack? Jack is Lucy's boyfriend. He previously served in the army as a medic, but now focuses on raising his young daughter, Charlie, who is deaf.

What else has Avan Jogia been in? Horror fans may recognise Jogia from his earlier roles in Zombieland: Double Tap and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. He also appeared in Netflix's interactive romcom Choose Love. Jogia rose to fame on the Nickelodeon children's show Victorious.

James Hiroyuki Liao as Paul Darros

James Hiroyuki Liao as Darros in Orphan Black: Echoes. Sophie Giraud/AMC

Who is Paul Darros? Paul is a powerful billionaire, whose fortune was made in the secretive Darros Foundation.

What else has James Hiroyuki Liao been in? Liao has been working in American film and television for two decades, with credits including Prison Break, 24 and crime procedural Unforgettable, where he played Jay Lee across three seasons. More recently, the actor portrayed Edmond Ku in factual drama The Dropout and joined the cast of Blue Bloods as Lieutenant Fleming.

Jonathan Whittaker as Craig

Jonathan Whittaker as Craig in Orphan Black: Echoes. Sophie Giraud/AMC

Who is Craig? Craig is someone who helps Lucy along her journey.

What else has Jonathan Whittaker been in? Whittaker has appeared in numerous TV shows across several decades, with recent credits including The Expanse, where he played Sec-Gen Gillis, and Tokyo Vice season 2, where he appeared as Paul Luthold.

Zariella Langford-Haughton as Charlie

Zariella Langford-Haughton as Charlie in Orphan Black: Echoes. Sophie Giraud/AMC

Who is Charlie? Charlie is the young daughter of Jack.

What else has Zariella Langford-Haughton been in? This is her screen debut.

Rya Kihlstedt as Dr Eleanor Miller

Rya Kihlstedt photographed at the Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Who is Dr Eleanor Miller? Eleanor is Kira's wife and a fellow scientist.

What else has Rya Kihlstedt been in? Recently, Kihlstedt played the powerful Fourth Sister in Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi and the villainous Ally Allston in The CW's Superman & Lois. Previously, she has appeared in Dexter, Nashville, Heroes Reborn and Charmed, among other major shows.

Orphan Black: Echoes is available to stream on ITVX.

