The celebrated performer had a career dating back to the 1950s, with early roles including the Queen's Messenger in a theatre production of Macbeth and gay textiles student Geoffrey Ingham in 1961 drama film A Taste of Honey.

Veteran actor Murray Melvin has died at the age of 90, it was announced today.

The latter role was deemed particularly groundbreaking, coming at a time when homosexuality was still illegal in the United Kingdom, with Melvin still earning praise several decades later.

In 2014, the actor told the British Library: "I was very wary of what the reaction would be. But, of course, it's always been wonderful."

He continued: "And as I've got older, I'm still amazed when somebody young – which to me is anybody under 30 – [when] somebody young comes up and says, 'Oh, you played that boy in A Taste Of Honey.' And I say, 'Yeah, yeah.'

"And they say, 'Thank you.' I say, 'What for?' They say, 'Because, you see, when I saw that, you changed my life. You made it possible for me.' And I am truly humbled."

Other notable projects include Michael Caine's Alfie and Stanley Kubrick's Barry Lyndon as well as more recent offerings such as the 2004 film adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera and factual drama The Lost City of Z.

Melvin won over a new generation of fans with his performance in the Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood, where he played time-travelling villain Bilis Manger, an ally to the demonic entity known as Abaddon.

Torchwood creator Russell T Davies wrote on Instagram: "Bless him, he played the wonderful villain in Torchwood, Bilis Manger, and he loved it! But what a career!

"He created the great, gay Geoffrey in A Taste of Honey, on stage and on film. Tons of work with Joan Littlewood and Ken Russell. Amazing. Such a gent.

"He lived through a century that saw the understanding of his identity change so profoundly, and he did so with dignity, class and wit."

Davies added: "His last email to me ended, 'Take care, we still cannot afford to take chances.' Oh he was wise. Night, Murray."

John Barrowman, who played Captain Jack Harkness in Torchwood, wrote: "Murray Melvin, he always brought a cheeky warm smile to the Torchwood set and had the power to make us all laugh."

It has been reported (via Sky News) that Melvin suffered a fall in December and "never fully recovered", passing away at St Thomas' Hospital in London on Friday.