Moon Knight star says the series gets "psychologically confronting"

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com , star May Calamawy – who plays Layla El-Faouly on the series – explained how the show isn't afraid to explore some challenging subject matter.

Brand new MCU series Moon Knight is arriving on Disney Plus very soon – and it sounds like it could be one of Marvel's deepest projects yet.

"It gets psychologically confronting, I would say," she said. "And as someone who, like, goes to therapy all the time, and really dives deep into the mind, I'm fascinated by it. But I'm sure it will feel like a lot to someone who's not generally doing that.

"Like, I don't think my 10-year-old nephew is going to really understand a lot of those heavier aspects," she added. "But I'd say it gets pretty deep. And generally, a lot of the feelings are universal."

Speaking more specifically about her character, who is a completely new addition to the universe, Calamawy continued: "She's of Egyptian descent. And she's known Marc (Oscar Isaac's character) from her past. So she's very taken aback when she meets Steven Grant (one of Marc's multiple identities.)"

Meanwhile, Isaac also explained how the show tackles mental illness in a nuanced and intelligent way.

"I think that for me a very important part of the journey of Marc and Steven and what this whole story is, is that integration is its own superpower," he said.

"And actually, you know, talking about mental illness not just as this dark horrible cloud but trauma and what the brain does, what a human being can do in order to survive that at a very young age.

"And to get through it is so wild and incredible and also very dark and horrible but also incredibly beautiful as well."

Moon Knight begins on Disney Plus on Wednesday 30th March, with new episodes dropping on Wednesdays