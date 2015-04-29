Mark Hamill's son visited the set of Star Wars... and it's adorable
The Luke Skywalker actor shares personal photos of his son Nathan from his time filming Return of the Jedi
Published: Wednesday, 29 April 2015 at 11:32 am
His Dad's Luke Skywalker, but if you didn't think that Nathan Hamill is lucky enough already then just check out these shots of him on the set of Star Wars.
Advertisement
Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the original trilogy, has shared personal photos of his wife Marilou and son Nathan on the set of Return of the Jedi.
It's been 35 years since these pics were taken, but the childish excitement of mucking about in the Emperor's throne room or in a R2D2 droid is still enough to make you wish upon a Death Star that this could be you.
Advertisement
Check out the full series of photos over at StarWars.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement