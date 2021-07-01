Manifest creator plotting movie finale after cancellation as he reveals he’s encouraging continued conversations with Netflix

Season three’s finale included some major cliffhangers. Ben (Josh Dallas) and Grace’s (Athena Karkanis) son Cal (Jack Messina) reappeared but had significantly aged. Flight 828 Captain Bill Daly was also glimpsed in the rebuilt wreckage of the plane, before disappearing once more.

“I’m reading the writing on the wall that we may not find a home for three more seasons of the show, so I moved to plan B: Some platform would bankroll a feature or a movie finale, like we saw with Timeless, Firefly, and Deadwood,” Rake told Entertainment Weekly

He continued: “I just need a modest budget to tell the story. I am personally sketching out how to consolidate the back half of the series into a much more streamlined, cut-to-the-chase two-hour finale that would distill all of the hanging chads of the series. That’s where my head is at. There is a huge appetite for people wanting to know what’s that end of the story, what happened to the passengers, what ultimately happened to that airplane.”