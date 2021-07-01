Manifest creator plotting movie finale after cancellation as he reveals he’s encouraging continued conversations with Netflix
Jeff Rake wants to conclude the supernatural drama with a film - and hasn't ruled out Netflix just yet.
Manifest creator Jeff Rake is planning a movie to conclude the supernatural drama after it was recently cancelled by NBC.
The mystery series followed the passengers of Flight 828 who, upon landing, learn that five years have passed since they boarded the plane. As they reintegrate into society, they experience changed dynamics with loved ones and supernatural visions.
Rake had envisioned the series to run for six seasons but, after season three became the premature ending, fans were left with some unanswered questions.
Fans were hopeful that Netflix would save the show much like did saved Lucifer. However, after a week-long campaign, talks with Netflix fell through and stars of the show began to share their disappointment with fans on social media. Rake’s not giving up just yet though, and has been encouraging Warner Bros. to continue talks with the streaming platform.
Rake added: “Netflix looked at the numbers for a week or so and apparently informed Warner Bros. TV that for whatever reason I can’t speak to, they decided they didn’t want to take over production and create additional episodes. But that was 10 long days ago. Since then we remain at the top of Netflix’s watch list. So I’ve encouraged Warner Bros. and my agents to continue conversations with Netflix, and anyone else for that matter, another platform who may be interested in stepping up.”
Fans remain hopeful but they’ll have to wait and see.
Manifest airs in the UK on Amazon Prime.