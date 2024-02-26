"With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend," the post read.

"For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment, to living a full and joyous life in each moment.

"He lived by the principals that each day is a gift and we never walk alone.

More like this

"His life is a shining example of how full one can be when you live with love, compassion, humour, inclusion and community. Ken was an inspirational work of art to all the hearts he touched."

Over the course of his career, Mitchell had starred in a number of television programmes and movies, including Captain Marvel as Joseph Danvers and in Jericho as Eric Green.

However, many fans will remember Mitchell's roles in Star Trek: Discovery. He portrayed Kol in season 1, and Kol-Sha and Tenavik in season 2. He also starred as Aurellio in season 3.

Following the news of his death, Star Trek paid tribute to the actor on its website.

"StarTrek.com is deeply saddened to report the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell," the statement began.

"As Kol, Mitchell hoped to bring a new perspective on Klingon culture to fans through his turn on Discovery... The entire Star Trek family sends their condolences to Mitchell's family, friends, loved ones and fans around the world."

Kenneth Mitchell. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Mitchell is survived by his wife, Susan, and their two children, Lilah and Kallum.

Prior to his death, Kenneth requested that any gifts be directed towards ALS research or in support of his children.

Advertisement

"Ken is forever grateful for the massive amounts of love and endless support he received from his community along this journey. Especially the courage, resilience and strength displayed from his extraordinary wife, family and friends."