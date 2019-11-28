Speaking on Good Morning America, Boyega revealed that it had been his script, adding: "It was actually from my apartment. I was moving apartments, and I left the script under my bed.

"I was like, ‘I will leave it under my bed and when I wake up the next morning, I will take it and then move.’ But then my boys came over and we started partying a little bit. The script, it just stayed there. And a few weeks after, this cleaner comes in, finds this script and puts it on eBay for like £65.”

Boyega is set to reprise his role as Finn in the upcoming final instalment of the current Star Wars trilogy, released in UK cinemas on 19th December 2019. So far everyone involved has remained tight-lipped about the film's plot, although the trailer did appear to show Daisy Ridley’s Rey armed with a double-bladed lightsaber, apparently turning to the Dark Side (say it isn't so!).

You can watch the full trailer for Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker below: