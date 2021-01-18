Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Sci-fi
  4. John Barrowman visits Ianto’s Torchwood shrine to ‘pay some respect’

John Barrowman visits Ianto’s Torchwood shrine to ‘pay some respect’

Captain Jack Harkness paid his respects.

John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who series 12 (BBC)

Published:

When Ianto Jones (Gareth David-Lloyd) tragically died in episode four of Russell T Davies’ Torchwood: Children of Earth, fans were so devastated they built him a shrine.

Advertisement

Now, more than a decade later, John Barrowman has paid it a visit, stirring up fans of the star-crossed couple.

Barrowman, who plays Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who and spin-off series Torchwood, was out for a walk when he stopped to take a snap by Ianto Jones’ shrine.

“Out for my walk and nobody knew it was me paying some respect to #Ianto,” he posted on Twitter.

The picture shows Barrowman wearing a mask by the shrine, which is located on the boardwalk of Mermaid Quay in Cardiff’s Bay, where a secret entrance to Torchwood Three’s headquarters is established in the series.

The spot is marked by a simple plaque, but is easily recognisable by the many fan tributes pinned to the wall, including poems, essays and photographs.

Played by Gareth David-Lloyd, Ianto Jones remains one of the most iconic characters in the Torchwood universe. Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness was the first openly bisexual character in the Doctor Who/Torchwood series, and his relationship with Ianto Jones was a main focus point in the series.

Harkness made a comeback in this year’s Doctor Who Christmas special, and has been open about the possibility of reprising the role for a Torchwood revival.

Advertisement

Looking for inspiration on what to watch next? Check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Doctor Who

rt awards sci fi
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Villeroy & Boch Vivo Color Loop Dinner Plate Set + Salad Plate Set

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Don’t miss this exclusive Villeroy and Boch plate bundle!

Add an elegant touch to your everyday dining with this fantastic offer

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness using the vortex manipulator

Captain Jack Harkness voted modern Doctor Who character that should return to series

John Barrowman as Captain Jack and James Marsters as Captain John in Torchwood

Torchwood: Join John Barrowman and special guests for a rewatch of Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang

108912

John Barrowman live tweeted his flight, just because

Eve Myles on Torchwood return: “If they call me I’ll certainly do it”