It is, in short, staggering - a true labour of love. But unbelievably Jago plans on adding further details and characters to his map “if time and enthusiasm permits”.

And despite some minor kvetching about the occasional blip here and there, the map is eliciting the sorts of positive reactions reserved for the likes of sliced bread. IT Crowd creator Graham Linehan even joked on Twitter that he was enjoying the ultra-clickable map so much it was giving him a “contact high”.

Advertisement

Check out the map yourself and start planning your route to 79b Aickman Road by way of Madame Kovarian.