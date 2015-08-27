How Terry Pratchett fans reacted to the release of his last ever book
The late fantasy author's final novel The Shepherd's Crown has sparked joy, sadness and much fancy dress from Discworld devotees
Terry Pratchett's last novel, the 41st in his Discworld series, went on sale in the UK at midnight last night and fans across Britain gathered at bookshops to celebrate its release.
The publication of The Shepherd's Crown comes six months after the much-loved fantasy author's death in March this year, and its release has sparked both excitement and sadness in Discworld devotees.
@duckyaisha also this is the last discworld book that will ever be released ... A very bittersweet moment let us enjoy it
— stannis vimes (@duckyaisha) August 26, 2015
Meanwhile, The Shepherd's Crown, a fantasy novel about young witch Tiffany Aching facing up to mortality, fears and the future, has already been hailed in reviews as a brilliant sign-off for the beloved Pratchett.