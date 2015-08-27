Terry Pratchett's last novel, the 41st in his Discworld series, went on sale in the UK at midnight last night and fans across Britain gathered at bookshops to celebrate its release.

The publication of The Shepherd's Crown comes six months after the much-loved fantasy author's death in March this year, and its release has sparked both excitement and sadness in Discworld devotees.

@duckyaisha also this is the last discworld book that will ever be released ... A very bittersweet moment let us enjoy it

— stannis vimes (@duckyaisha) August 26, 2015

Meanwhile, The Shepherd's Crown, a fantasy novel about young witch Tiffany Aching facing up to mortality, fears and the future, has already been hailed in reviews as a brilliant sign-off for the beloved Pratchett.

